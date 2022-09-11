UMI Trading Down 38% Over Last 7 Days (UMI)

UMI (UMI) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last seven days, UMI has traded 38% lower against the US dollar. One UMI coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. UMI has a market capitalization of $2,982.76 and $16,437.00 worth of UMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About UMI

UMI uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. UMI’s total supply is 1,175,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,062 coins. UMI’s official Twitter account is @umi_top_eng.

Buying and Selling UMI

According to CryptoCompare, “UMI — a decentralized cryptocurrency that allows users to make instant, free and completely secure transfers. This is a full-fledged blockchain platform developed from scratch, able to create and execute smart contracts, based on the master nodes and the unique Proof-of-Authority model. UMI is the cryptocurrency that uses staking technology on a smart contract, allowing network members to unite in structures and increase the number of coins up to 40% per month by simply keeping them in their personal wallet. The UMI network can process about 1,000-4,369 transactions per second. Telegram | Instagram | Facebook | Youtube Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

