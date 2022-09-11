Uni-President China (OTCMKTS:UPCHY) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Uni-President China (OTCMKTS:UPCHY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Uni-President China stock opened at $92.51 on Thursday. Uni-President China has a 52-week low of $79.06 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.05.

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and food in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Food, and Others segments. It offers instant noodles, tea drinks, juices, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, and bottle can drinks.

