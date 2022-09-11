Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Trading Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 11th. Over the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market cap of $6.71 million and $44,535.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00780870 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00015177 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019951 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000298 BTC.
