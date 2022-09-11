Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Price Up 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (UAXIE)

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $184.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000524 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded up 12.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.00776644 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00014668 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019849 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000297 BTC.
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Coin Profile
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.
Buying and Selling Unicly Mystic Axies Collection
Receive News & Updates for Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Mystic Axies Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.