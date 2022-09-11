UNICORN Token (UNI) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 56.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UNICORN Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UNICORN Token has a market capitalization of $4,624.86 and approximately $3.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00029953 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000088 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002542 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm.

UNICORN Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. "

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

