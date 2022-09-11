Unido EP 1-Day Volume Tops $26,204.00 (UDO)

Unido EP (UDO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $887,538.08 and approximately $26,204.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unido EP has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.89 or 0.00776926 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00015832 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019857 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 58,995,265 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

