Unido EP 1-Day Volume Tops $26,204.00 (UDO)

Unido EP (UDO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $887,538.08 and approximately $26,204.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unido EP has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002371 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.89 or 0.00776926 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00015832 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019857 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000300 BTC.
Unido EP Profile
Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 58,995,265 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP.
