Unido EP Trading Down 5.4% This Week (UDO)

Unido EP (UDO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Unido EP has a market cap of $878,714.75 and approximately $33,873.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.94 or 0.00774387 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00014866 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019649 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000295 BTC.
Unido EP Coin Profile
Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 58,995,265 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP.
Buying and Selling Unido EP
