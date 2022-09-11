UniFarm (UFARM) Price Hits $0.0024 on Exchanges

UniFarm (UFARM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. UniFarm has a total market capitalization of $93,724.12 and approximately $42,303.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniFarm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UniFarm has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.92 or 0.00779211 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00015132 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019913 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000298 BTC.
UniFarm Coin Profile
UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling UniFarm
