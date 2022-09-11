UniLend (UFT) Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges

UniLend (UFT) traded up 23.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last seven days, UniLend has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar. UniLend has a market capitalization of $9.15 million and approximately $40.40 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001354 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004596 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,756.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015478 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00055258 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00066522 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005410 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004596 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00075282 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance.

Buying and Selling UniLend

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

