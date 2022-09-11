UNION Protocol Governance Token Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $278,038.71 (UNN)

UNION Protocol Governance Token (UNN) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last week, UNION Protocol Governance Token has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. UNION Protocol Governance Token has a total market cap of $278,038.71 and approximately $46,310.00 worth of UNION Protocol Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNION Protocol Governance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNION Protocol Governance Token Coin Profile

UNION Protocol Governance Token is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2020. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 615,060,532 coins. The official message board for UNION Protocol Governance Token is medium.com/union-finance-updates-ideas. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official website is www.unn.finance. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @unnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNION Protocol Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/UNNFinance.

Buying and Selling UNION Protocol Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “UNION is a technology platform that combines bundled protection and a liquid secondary market with a multi-token model. DeFi participants manage their multi-layer risks across smart contracts and protocols in one scalable system. UNION decreases the barriers to entry for retail users and lays the foundation for institutional investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNION Protocol Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNION Protocol Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNION Protocol Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

