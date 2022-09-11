Unisocks Trading Up 8.4% This Week (SOCKS)

Unisocks (SOCKS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, Unisocks has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. Unisocks has a market cap of $8.53 million and $2,753.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unisocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $28,258.49 or 1.30857190 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00035927 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,581.23 or 0.99936668 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00036659 BTC.

About Unisocks

Unisocks (SOCKS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange.

Unisocks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

