United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 5,357 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $30,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $61.09 and a 52-week high of $85.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.04.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

