United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 10,265 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF worth $28,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FNDC opened at $30.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average is $32.67. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $28.97 and a 12 month high of $40.83.

