United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 999 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.05% of Thomson Reuters worth $28,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 260.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

TRI stock opened at $113.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.97. The company has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.58, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.55. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 183.51%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

