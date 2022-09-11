United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,439 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $42,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 73.1% in the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 33,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after buying an additional 13,945 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,874,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $1,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,755 shares of company stock valued at $16,630,637. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP opened at $244.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.02. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $101.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.92.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

