United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,382,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,026 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 2.46% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $30,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000.

NASDAQ:PEY opened at $20.92 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

