United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $35.50 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Dollar General worth $35,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 130.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $247.26 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,418,557.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total transaction of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at $20,418,557.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 280,422 shares of company stock valued at $67,506,787. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.46.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

