United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $41.96 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,993 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $41,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 309,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,013,000 after buying an additional 39,022 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $923,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,917,277. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,117 shares of company stock worth $10,295,554. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.7 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.90.

NYSE:AJG opened at $188.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $142.53 and a 52 week high of $191.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.32.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Articles

