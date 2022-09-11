United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $131,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $133.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 119.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

