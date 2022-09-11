United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777,019 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,667 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $38,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel Stock Up 2.3 %

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $29.91 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $129.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

