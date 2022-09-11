United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 29,032 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 296,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,032 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $29,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $91.48 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $127.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.42 and a 200 day moving average of $97.37. The company has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.29, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,837 shares of company stock worth $7,990,794. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.