United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 5,357 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $30,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at about $612,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 57,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,647,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,112,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $63.76 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $61.09 and a 52 week high of $85.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.04.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

