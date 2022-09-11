United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 7,253 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,584 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $66,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 73,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,936,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $524.34 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.20.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.65.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

