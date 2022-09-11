United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $36,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $170.74 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $156.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.