United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,640 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.14% of Biogen worth $42,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $823,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 31.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Biogen by 42.2% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 6.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Biogen by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Biogen to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.36.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $211.84 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $306.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

