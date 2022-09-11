United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,859 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $47,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 91.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 133.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 46,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 26,767 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $7,034,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $89.90 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $176.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.99 and a 200-day moving average of $80.26.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

