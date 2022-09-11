United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of Eaton worth $31,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $1,403,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Eaton by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.64.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

Eaton Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $145.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.22. The company has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

