United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 2,221 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $43,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,543,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $758,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 108.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $5,746,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $695.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $667.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $671.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.46.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

