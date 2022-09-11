United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 27,383 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 417,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,383 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $32,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,414,000 after purchasing an additional 875,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,188,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,799,000 after buying an additional 826,985 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,153,000 after buying an additional 723,835 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,236,000 after buying an additional 361,610 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 686,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,236,000 after buying an additional 351,376 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.89 and a 200-day moving average of $73.46.

