United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777,019 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,667 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $38,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Barclays cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush cut their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Trading Up 2.3 %

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $31.46 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $29.91 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $129.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

