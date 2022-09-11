UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Decreased by Suvretta Capital Management LLC

Suvretta Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 215,793 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 3.8% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $122,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,478,185,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,018,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,069,002,000 after buying an additional 1,328,237 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,449,306 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,759,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,630,913 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,119,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,051 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $524.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $528.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The company has a market cap of $490.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Argus upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.65.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

