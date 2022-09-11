UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Raised by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Several analysts recently commented on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.65.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $524.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $528.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.20. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The firm has a market cap of $490.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

