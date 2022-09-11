Unlock Protocol (UDT) Price Hits $11.10 on Major Exchanges

Unlock Protocol (UDT) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 11th. Unlock Protocol has a total market cap of $496,885.31 and $19,509.00 worth of Unlock Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unlock Protocol has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Unlock Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $11.10 or 0.00051847 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00035882 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004601 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,705.15 or 0.99878889 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036640 BTC.

Unlock Protocol Profile

UDT is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2020. Unlock Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,817 coins and its circulating supply is 44,778 coins. The official website for Unlock Protocol is unlock-protocol.com. Unlock Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UnlockProtocol.

Unlock Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlock is a protocol for memberships which lets creators monetize their work, on their own terms, without having to rely on 3rd party applications or platform.”

