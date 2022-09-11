UnMarshal Price Tops $0.0671 on Top Exchanges (MARSH)

UnMarshal (MARSH) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. UnMarshal has a total market cap of $475,897.37 and $299,186.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnMarshal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0671 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UnMarshal Profile

UnMarshal (CRYPTO:MARSH) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2021. UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UnMarshal is unmarshal.io.

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

According to CryptoCompare, “Unmarshal is a Chain-Agnostic blockchain protocol consisting of a network of blockchain indexes to curate customizable data for DeFi applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnMarshal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnMarshal using one of the exchanges listed above.

