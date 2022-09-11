Uno Re (UNO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $248,163.00

Uno Re (UNO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Uno Re coin can now be purchased for about $0.0429 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges. Uno Re has a market cap of $3.14 million and $248,163.00 worth of Uno Re was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uno Re has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,601.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.78 or 0.00610044 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00253850 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00052199 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005210 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009000 BTC.

Uno Re Profile

Uno Re (UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Uno Re’s total supply is 384,242,125 coins and its circulating supply is 73,232,181 coins. Uno Re’s official Twitter account is @unoreinsure.

Uno Re Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra rarity is this token's modus operandi. 1 Un per block, halving every 102,000 blocks. Only 196,875 Proof of Work UNOs will be minted before 0.0001 minimum block subsidies take effect at block 612,000. Zero coins premined. UNO's are an SHA-256 POW coin with a block target of three minutes and a hard cap to the coin supply of 250,000. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uno Re directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uno Re should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uno Re using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

