UREEQA (URQA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,095.00

UREEQA (URQA) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. UREEQA has a total market cap of $631,708.39 and approximately $1,095.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for $0.0228 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, UREEQA has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00035995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,542.27 or 1.00011831 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00036650 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA (URQA) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 26th, 2021. UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. The official website for UREEQA is ureeqa.com. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UREEQA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The URQA token is a cryptocurrency that acts as the fuel to the UREEQA ecosystem. It can be bought and traded. URQA token holders can participate in UREEQA's staking program, get early access to exclusive deals on UREEQA, and more. UREEQA certified Validators can also earn URQA for the work they perform on our platform. The UREEQA Marketplace has NFTs made by creators from around the globe.All NFTs on the UREEQA Marketplace are Responsibly Minted™ NFTs, validated through UREEQA’s patent-pending validation process. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

