UREEQA (URQA) Reaches One Day Volume of $5,012.00

UREEQA (URQA) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last week, UREEQA has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $622,366.22 and $5,012.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004598 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00035321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,720.60 or 0.99834370 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00036801 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA (URQA) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 26th, 2021. UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UREEQA is ureeqa.com.

UREEQA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The URQA token is a cryptocurrency that acts as the fuel to the UREEQA ecosystem. It can be bought and traded. URQA token holders can participate in UREEQA's staking program, get early access to exclusive deals on UREEQA, and more. UREEQA certified Validators can also earn URQA for the work they perform on our platform.The UREEQA Marketplace has NFTs made by creators from around the globe.All NFTs on the UREEQA Marketplace are Responsibly Minted™ NFTs, validated through UREEQA’s patent-pending validation process.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

