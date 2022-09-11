US Solar Fund (LON:USF) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USF – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.87 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.87 ($0.01). Approximately 324,672 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 117,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.88 ($0.01).

US Solar Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £2.90 million and a P/E ratio of 17.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.90.

US Solar Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.