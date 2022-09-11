USDEX Hits 24-Hour Volume of $48,206.00 (USDEX)

USDEX (USDEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last week, USDEX has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One USDEX coin can currently be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00004936 BTC on popular exchanges. USDEX has a market capitalization of $405,720.79 and approximately $48,206.00 worth of USDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDEX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,630.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015569 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00056044 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00067837 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005538 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00075643 BTC.

About USDEX

USDEX is a coin.

USDEX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDEX is a stablecoin, a tokenized US dollar made available by innovator eToro. Like other stablecoins, USDEX bridges the gap between traditional fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies, taking the features of both and creating something new with the advantages of each. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.