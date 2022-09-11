USDK Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (USDK)

USDK (USDK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 11th. USDK has a total market cap of $28.53 million and approximately $21.81 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDK has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One USDK coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,560.10 or 1.00049477 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036809 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK (CRYPTO:USDK) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDK

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

