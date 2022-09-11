USDX [Kava] (USDX) Price Reaches $0.95 on Exchanges

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One USDX [Kava] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00004391 BTC on exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $105.67 million and $273,779.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,568.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.41 or 0.00604656 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00252872 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00052582 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000087 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 coins and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 coins. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.

USDX [Kava] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.