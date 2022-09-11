Utrust (UTK) Trading 5.2% Higher This Week

Utrust (UTK) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Utrust coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular exchanges. Utrust has a market capitalization of $59.39 million and $2.82 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00035402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,583.44 or 0.99651508 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00036827 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Utrust Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

