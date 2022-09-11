UTU Protocol One Day Volume Hits $162.00 (UTU)

UTU Protocol (UTU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last week, UTU Protocol has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. One UTU Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UTU Protocol has a total market cap of $484,476.27 and approximately $162.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035926 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004159 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,536.85 or 0.99994730 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00036582 BTC.
UTU Protocol Coin Profile
UTU Protocol is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,476,610 coins. UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UTU_trust. UTU Protocol’s official message board is utu-trust.medium.com. The official website for UTU Protocol is protocol.utu.io.
UTU Protocol Coin Trading
