UTU Protocol (UTU) Price Up 7.9% This Week

UTU Protocol (UTU) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last week, UTU Protocol has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. UTU Protocol has a market cap of $453,533.76 and $2,581.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004599 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00035338 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004093 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004598 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,721.48 or 0.99866233 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002352 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00037160 BTC.
About UTU Protocol
UTU Protocol is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,476,610 coins. UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UTU_trust. The official message board for UTU Protocol is utu-trust.medium.com. The official website for UTU Protocol is protocol.utu.io.
UTU Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for UTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.