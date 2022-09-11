v.systems 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.01 Million (VSYS)

v.systems (VSYS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. v.systems has a total market cap of $4.24 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One v.systems coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, v.systems has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

v.systems Profile

v.systems (VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,587,942,313 coins and its circulating supply is 2,649,333,849 coins. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

Buying and Selling v.systems

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire v.systems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy v.systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

