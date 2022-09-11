Vabble (VAB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.17 Million

Vabble (VAB) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last seven days, Vabble has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. Vabble has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $9,137.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vabble coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00035063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,679.19 or 0.99964846 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00036833 BTC.

Vabble Profile

Vabble (VAB) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 14th, 2021. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 942,060,000 coins. The official website for Vabble is www.vabble.com. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vabble

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device.Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vabble should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vabble using one of the exchanges listed above.

