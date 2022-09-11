Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.72

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.72 and traded as high as $9.73. Valeo shares last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 41,964 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on VLEEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Valeo from €23.00 ($23.47) to €22.00 ($22.45) in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Valeo from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cheuvreux cut Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays cut shares of Valeo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Valeo from €23.00 ($23.47) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Valeo alerts:

Valeo Trading Up 5.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.