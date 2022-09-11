Valiant Capital Management L.P. Has $54.72 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Valiant Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,784 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 6.3% of Valiant Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Valiant Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $54,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,143,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 346,521.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,246,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,457 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 413,136.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,508,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 124.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $718,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,660 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $133.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

