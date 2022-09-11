Valor Token (VALOR) Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last Week

Valor Token (VALOR) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Valor Token has a total market capitalization of $6.35 million and $154,742.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Valor Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Valor Token has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00035402 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004107 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,583.44 or 0.99651508 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002362 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00036827 BTC.
Valor Token Coin Profile
VALOR is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.com. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog.
Valor Token Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars.
