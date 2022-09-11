Value Liquidity 1-Day Volume Reaches $778,839.00 (VALUE)

Value Liquidity (VALUE) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last week, Value Liquidity has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. One Value Liquidity coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001099 BTC on major exchanges. Value Liquidity has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $778,839.00 worth of Value Liquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Value Liquidity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00035809 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,703.72 or 1.00241578 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036610 BTC.

About Value Liquidity

VALUE is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 15th, 2020. Value Liquidity’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Value Liquidity’s official website is yfv.finance. The official message board for Value Liquidity is medium.com/@yfv.finance.

Buying and Selling Value Liquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “VALUE will have the same price and governance powers as YFV, but VALUE will allow the YFValue protocol to evolve. Please read VIP 5 for further info.To smooth liquidity and transition, YFV and VALUE will co-exist for a time. Eventually, the community will vote for the complete transition from YFV to VALUE through Value DAO.YFV transitioned and was swapped to VALUE, please visit the announcement for more information.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Value Liquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Value Liquidity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Value Liquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Value Liquidity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Value Liquidity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.